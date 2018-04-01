Real Madrid's defender confirms his injury - Fcnaija — Nigeria Today

Real Madrid’s defender confirms his injury – Fcnaija



Fcnaija Real Madrid's defender confirms his injury

Fcnaija

Real Madrid centre defender Nacho has confirmed his injury after he was forced off in an early substitute in the 3-0 win against Las Palmas on Saturday in the Gran Canaria. Nacho started the game in the right-back position but was withdrawn before the …



