Real Madrid's defender confirms his injury - Fcnaija — Nigeria Today

Real Madrid’s defender confirms his injury – Fcnaija
|
Fcnaija
|
Real Madrid's defender confirms his injury
Fcnaija
Real Madrid centre defender Nacho has confirmed his injury after he was forced off in an early substitute in the 3-0 win against Las Palmas on Saturday in the Gran Canaria. Nacho started the game in the right-back position but was withdrawn before the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!