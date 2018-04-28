Real rest Ronaldo for Leganes ahead of Bayern return leg - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Real rest Ronaldo for Leganes ahead of Bayern return leg – Vanguard
Vanguard
Real rest Ronaldo for Leganes ahead of Bayern return leg
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane gave Cristiano Ronaldo a day off on Saturday ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich. Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates after scoring his team's …
Ronaldo, Ramos, Varane rested at Leganes
Real Madrid news: Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema sent message by Zinedine Zidane
Is Real Madrid v Leganes on TV? Team News, Live Stream, Match Preview, Kick-off Time and Odds
