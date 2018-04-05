 Reasons IG reinstated Janga as Kogi Police Commissioner revealed — Nigeria Today
Reasons IG reinstated Janga as Kogi Police Commissioner revealed

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has reinstated Mr Ali Janga as the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State for meeting the one week ultimatum given to him to re-arrest the suspects who escaped from police custody. The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO ASP William Aya, told newsmen in Lokoja on Thursday that Janga returned […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

