Record-breaking Barcelona inspired by Luis Suarez as they beat Valencia - The National — Nigeria Today

Record-breaking Barcelona inspired by Luis Suarez as they beat Valencia – The National

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Primera Liga leaders Barcelona broke the Spanish record for unbeaten league matches as they defeated Valencia 2-1 to make it 39 games without defeat on Saturday. The Catalans have now gone over a year since they lost a league game – against Malaga

