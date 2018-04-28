 Red Media Africa wins big at SABRE Awards 2018 - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Red Media Africa wins big at SABRE Awards 2018 – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment


Red Media Africa wins big at SABRE Awards 2018
Red Media Africa has emerged winner in three categories of the 2018 SABRE Awards Africa, coming tops in the Diamond SABRE Awards for Excellence in Public Relations in the C-Suite, Gold SABRE Awards for PR Campaigns, and the Practice Area categories

