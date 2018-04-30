Red Media, LSF|PR win at SABRE Awards 2018 | Full List — Nigeria Today

Red Media, LSF|PR win at SABRE Awards 2018 | Full List
The winners list for the SABRE Awards 2018 has been released.
The SABRE Award showcases the best work produced by public relations firms to demonstrate that PR can develop brand-building ideas, creative content, and strategic reputation management programs that impact the bottom line.
Nigerian-owned brand Red Media emerged winner in the Diamond SABRE Awards for Excellence in Public Relations in the C-Suite for its “Don’t Just Think; Do” campaign with lipton.
It also received a Certificate of Excellence in the Gold SABRE Awards for PR Campaigns for the same campaign, alongside another Nigerian-owned brand LSF|PR which got the honour for the “Philips Through Your Life” with Philips.
The winners will receive trophies during an awards ceremony in Gaborone, Botswana, on May 10, 2018. The gala dinner is part of the African Public Relations Association’s annual conference.
See full list of winners below:
PLATINUM SABRE AWARD FOR BEST IN SHOW (the winner of the Platinum SABRE will be announced at the awards ceremony)
FINALISTS:
•Innovation Prize for Africa 2017 – African Innovation Foundation with Djembe
Communications—African Innovation Foundation with Djembe Communications
•Jameson Connects—Jameson Irish Whiskey with Brands we Love Agency
•Life Uncensored—Pfizer
•Rouge New Era Sessions—Rouge with Instinctif Partners
•Siemens AirDrop—Siemens South Africa Atmosphere Communications together with
the King James Group Companies (King James the Second, King James Digital and
King James Digital Media)
THE DIAMOND SABRE AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN PUBLIC RELATIONS IN THE C-SUITE
THE SABRE AWARD FOR SUPERIOR ACHIEVEMENT IN BRAND-BUILDING
WINNER:
Don’t Just Think; Do—Lipton with Red Media Africa
CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:
Sage Summit Tour – Africa & Middle East 2017—Sage (Africa & Middle East region) with Idea Engineers
There is More Behind The Star—Heineken with Red Media Africa
THE SABRE AWARD FOR SUPERIOR ACHIEVEMENT IN REPUTATION MANAGEMENT
WINNER:
Superior Achievement in Reputation Management-Instinctif Partners—Bryte Insurance Company Ltd with Instinctif Partners
THE SABRE AWARD FOR SUPERIOR ACHIEVEMENT IN RESEARCH AND PLANNING
WINNER:
Brands in Motion—WE Communications
THE SABRE AWARD FOR SUPERIOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MEASUREMENT AND EVALUATION
WINNER:
Reputation Research to Take the IoDSA’s Reputation to the Next Level—Institute of Directors Southern Africa with Reputation Matters
GOLD SABRE AWARDS FOR PUBLIC RELATIONS CAMPAIGNS
GEOGRAPHIC CATEGORIES
NORTHERN AFRICA
WINNER:
Social Engagement inwi with PR Media
CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:
Create Leads—Akwa Immobilier with PR Media
The Re-Opening of the Iconic Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino—Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino (Marriott International)
WESTERN AFRICA
WINNER:
Jameson Connects—Jameson Irish Whiskey with Brands we Love Agency
CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:
Don’t Just Think; Do—Lipton with Red Media Africa
Philips Through Your Life—Philips with LSF|PR
EASTERN AFRICA
WINNER:
THE RED CARD CAMPAIGN—THE NATIONAL INTEGRITY ALLIANCE with IN HOUSE WORK BY CHAPTER ONE AND TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL
CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:
Genghis Capital Business Continuity—Genghis Capital Limited with P&L Consulting Limited
NESCAFÉ ‘INTERNATIONAL COFFEE DAY’ CELEBRATION IN KENYA—NESTLÉ EQUATORIAL AFRICA REGION with Engage Burson-Marsteller, Kenya
Nyoa Ki Pro Na Gillette (Shave Like A Pro Using Gillette)—Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya
‘SPORTPESA ALLSTARS’—SPORTPESA with Engage Burson-Marsteller, Kenya
CENTRAL AFRICA
CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:
ONE MILLION NDAMBA—ICON FOR GUINNESS CAMEROON SA with ICONProd Burson-Marsteller
SOUTHERN AFRICA
WINNER:
Rouge New Era Sessions—Rouge with Instinctif Partners
CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:
E! Africa How Do I Look? South Africa—NBC Universal with Clockwork Media
Getting Arty in Cape Town with The Powerpuff Girls—Turner’s Cartoon Network Africa with Burson-Marsteller Africa
Huawei Mate 10 Pro Series Launch—Huawei with Hill+Knowlton Stratgies
Sage Summit Tour – Africa & Middle East 2017—Sage (Africa & Middle East region) with Idea Engineers
PRACTICE AREA CATEGORIES
BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS MARKETING
WINNER:
MasterCard’s MasterPass QR – Kenya Launch. A Hands-On Approach to Technology—MasterCard SSA with FleishmanHillard South Africa
CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:
Brands in Motion—WE Communications
Breaking New Ground in the Media, One Storey at a Time—Abland with Burson-Marsteller Africa
CAUSE-RELATED MARKETING
WINNER:
Siemens AirDrop—Siemens South Africa with Atmosphere Communications together with the King James Group Companies (King James the Second, King James Digital and King James Digital Media)
CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:
Be a Buddy and Not a Bully with CN Buddy Network—Turner’s Cartoon Network Africa with Burson-Marsteller Africa
CORPORATE IMAGE
WINNER:
Rouge New Era Sessions—Rouge with Instinctif Partners
CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:
Reputation Research to take the IoDSA’s Reputation to the Next Level—Institute of Directors Southern Africa with Reputation Matters
SABRE Award Entry From Instinctif Partners—Bryte Insurance Company Ltd with Instinctif Partners
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WINNER:
JSE Investment Challenge 2017—The Johannesburg Stock Exchange with Hill+Knowlton Strategies South Africa
CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:
Airtel Touching Lives Season 3—Airtel with CMC Connect Burson-Marsteller
Shield iDiski Campaign—Unilever with Edelman South Africa
CRISIS/ISSUES MANAGEMENT
WINNER:
Boko Haram Media War: An Encounter with the Spymaster—Yushau A. Shuaib, Author with Image Merchants Promotion Limited
DIGITAL CAMPAIGN
WINNER:
Life Uncensored—Pfizer
FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS
WINNER:
Sage Budget Speech 2017—Sage (Africa & Middle East region) with Idea Engineers
INTEGRATED MARKETING
WINNER:
LUX #WeAreMore—Unilever with Edelman South Africa
CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:
Vaseline Men—Unilever with Edelman South Africa
MARKETING TO CONSUMERS (NEW PRODUCT)
WINNER:
PAUL South Africa: Celebrating Five Generations of French Art de Vivre—PAUL South Africa with FleishmanHillard South Africa
CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:
FOLLOW THE SWIFT—MARTELL COGNAC with BRANDS WE LOVE AGENCY
HP Sprocket Launch—HP South Africa with Edelman South Africa
MARKETING TO CONSUMERS (EXISTING PRODUCT)
WINNER:
AXE Find Your Magic—Unilever with Edelman South Africa
CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:
Cartoon Network Introduces Africa’s Very Own Powerpuff Girl—Turner’s Cartoon Network Africa with Burson-Marsteller Africa
MEDIA RELATIONS
WINNER:
Innovation Prize for Africa 2017 – African Innovation Foundation with Djembe Communications—African Innovation Foundation with Djembe Communications
CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:
CCCC: Restoring a Construction Industry Giant’s Reputation—China Communications Construction Company with Brainchild Burson-Marsteller
Create the Debate on IT Security—Kaspersky Lab with PR Media
The Great Data Escape: The NetApp Escape Room Media Challenge—NetApp with Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Healthy Heart Africa – Pima Pressure—Astra Zeneca with Newmark Group Limited
PUBLIC AFFAIRS/GOVERNMENT RELATIONS
WINNER:
THE RED CARD CAMPAIGN—THE NATIONAL INTEGRITY ALLIANCE with IN HOUSE WORK BY CHAPTER ONE AND TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL
PUBLIC EDUCATION
WINNER:
Prison Decongestion: Tackling the Plight of Awaiting Trial Inmates (ATI)—Nigerian Prison Service with Image Merchants Promotion Limited
CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:
Demonstrating Global Experience – EQUIP—EQUIP with Burson-Marsteller Africa
SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN
WINNER:
KFC Black Fried Day—KFC
CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:
Dulux Colour of the Year 2018—Dulux South Africa with FleishmanHillard South Africa
KFC Soundbite—KFC
SPECIAL EVENT/SPONSORSHIP
WINNER:
Doggy Day with Guinness World Records & dotsure.co.za—dotsure.co.za with Clockwork Media
CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:
Dove Day—Unilever with Edelman South Africa
Tour de France—Dimension Data with WE Communications
ASSOCIATIONS
WINNER:
Reputation Research to Take the IoDSA’s Reputation to the Next Level—Institute of Directors Southern Africa with Reputation Matters
CONSUMER PRODUCTS/SERVICES
WINNER:
Nimue 12 Week Challenge #NoMakeUpBride—Nimue
FASHION AND BEAUTY
WINNER:
Nyoa Ki Pro Na Gillette (Shave Like A Pro Using Gillette)—Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya
CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:
Cosmetics Smartstore Launch—Yan & One with PR Media
FINANCIAL AND PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
WINNER:
SABRE Award Entry From Instinctif Partners—Bryte Insurance Company Ltd with Instinctif Partners
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
WINNER:
There is More Behind The Star- Heineken with Red Media Africa
CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:
FOLLOW THE SWIFT—MARTELL COGNAC with BRANDS WE LOVE AGENCY
HEALTHCARE
WINNER:
Life Uncensored—Pfizer
MEDIA, ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
WINNER:
Cartoon Network Introduces Africa’s Very Own Powerpuff Girl—Turner’s Cartoon Network Africa with Burson-Marsteller Africa
CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE:
Be a Buddy and not a Bully with CN Buddy Network—Turner’s Cartoon Network Africa with Burson-Marsteller Africa
E! Africa The Search—NBC Universal with Clockwork Media
NOT FOR PROFIT/CHARITIES
CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:
HEART TOUR—ICONPROD BURSON-MARTELLER
PUBLIC SECTOR/GOVERNMENT
WINNER:
Free Trade Zone Regulatory Issue—Nigerdock with CMC Connect Burson-Marsteller
CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:
Prison Decongestion: Tackling the Plight of Awaiting Trial Inmates (ATI)—Nigerian Prison Service with Image Merchants Promotion Limited
TECHNOLOGY
WINNER:
Emotion Tracking & Driver Behaviour Research—Shell South Africa with Edelman South Africa
TRAVEL AND LEISURE
CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE:
Create Leads—Akwa Immobilier with PR Media
The post Red Media, LSF|PR win at SABRE Awards 2018 | Full List appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
