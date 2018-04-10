Redmond woman charged with murdering wife - Redmond Reporter — Nigeria Today

Redmond woman charged with murdering wife – Redmond Reporter
|
Redmond Reporter
|
Redmond woman charged with murdering wife
Redmond Reporter
Aterraka Scotland is a suspect in the April 3 homicide of her wife Tiffany Scotland. Photo courtesy of Redmond Police Department. King County prosecutors recently charged a Redmond woman in the murder of her wife on March 29. Aterraka Janese Scotland …
