Reekado Banks Set To Dump Mavin For His Own Record Label — Nigeria Today

Reekado Banks Set To Dump Mavin For His Own Record Label

Nigerian music star, Reekado Banks is already making plans to leave the label that brought him into the spotlight. .

During a recent interview with Soundcity Radio, Reeky revealed that he has already launched his own label named TOT Empire and intends to start working on it fully once his currently contract with Mavin expires. He has signed a new artiste named Marv who will be dropping a new video titled ‘Abeg’ under TOT Empire. .

Reekado was part of the famous heroic trio signed by Mavin records boss, Don Jazzy following the exit of his lead male vocalist, Wande Coal which left a dent in the label when he decided to part ways and focus on his own label. It sure looks like Don Jazzy will be facing another set back as Reekado has proven himself as one of the best amongst his peers.

