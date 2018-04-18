 Refugees are Boko Haram's latest soft target - Reliefweb — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Refugees are Boko Haram’s latest soft target – Reliefweb

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in World | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

Refugees are Boko Haram's latest soft target
Reliefweb
The terror group is turning communities against refugees, and victims into suspects. BY AIMÉE-NOËL MBIYOZO. Boko Haram has since 2009 proven a highly adaptable foe, routinely changing tactics to suit shifting circumstances. The terror group
Why I am Running For Second Term The Speech President Buhari Never DeliveredSaharaReporters.com

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.