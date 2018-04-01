 China's yuan to post biggest quarterly rise against dollar in a decade - gulfnews.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

China’s yuan to post biggest quarterly rise against dollar in a decade – gulfnews.com

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Merkle

China's yuan to post biggest quarterly rise against dollar in a decade
gulfnews.com
Shanghai: China's yuan firmed against the dollar on Friday and is set to post its biggest quarterly gain in a decade, as the country attracts capital inflows and US trade frictions bolstered expectations of a firmer Chinese currency. Taking cues from a
The Petrodollar Isn't Dead YetOilPrice.com
China challenges dollar's supremacy in unprecedented move, to pay for oil imports with yuanBusinessAMLive (press release) (blog)
Chinese box office sales hit 5.1 bln yuan in MarchXinhua
Aljazeera.com –RT
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.