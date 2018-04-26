Rejoin Our Party at Ward Level, APC Snubs Modu-Sheriff — Nigeria Today

Rejoin Our Party at Ward Level, APC Snubs Modu-Sheriff

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress has asked a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff, who has expressed his desire to join the ruling party in Abuja, to do so at his ward.

Sheriff was scheduled to storm the national headquarters of the party in Abuja by noon on Thursday with his supporters, where he would have declared for the party.

He was billed to be received by the National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other members of the party’s National Working Committee.

However, our correspondent observed that none of the national officers of the party was on ground to receive the former governor of Borno State.

This action, it was gathered, was an indication to Modu-Sheriff and his supporters that the party was not favourably disposed to his joining the party.

A three-paragraph statement was nevertheless issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in which he directed Modu-Sheriff to join the party in his ward.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to reports in some sections of the media that the former factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress today at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

“While we are aware of such intentions, we wish to restate our earlier position that anyone who wants to join the Party should do so at the ward level.

“We are happy to welcome new members to our party, but membership cards are not issued at the Party National Secretariat.”

_______

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Rejoin Our Party at Ward Level, APC Snubs Modu-Sheriff appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

