“Release Me And I Will Turn A Pastor” – Teenage Student Robber Caught With Guns — Nigeria Today

“Release Me And I Will Turn A Pastor” – Teenage Student Robber Caught With Guns

A student armed robber who was paraded by operatives of Nigerian Police in Lagos Police state, has pleaded with the security operatives that he will turn a pastor if he is released.



A teenage robbery suspect, Emmanuel, who was recently arrested by the Police in Lagos shocked detectives when he knelt down, weeping and begging to be set free; he promised become a pastor, according to Vanguard.

The suspect, a student of Government Model Secondary School in Lagos, was paraded by Lagos Police boss, Imohimi Edgal, alongside 19 other robbery suspects arrested in different locations.

He said: “I am a student of Government Model Secondary School. I was arrested because I went to rob with members of my gang on the Island. This is the first time I am participating in robbery.

“Our leader is AY, and three others who escaped when Police came. The Police recovered three guns from me. They abandoned their guns inside the vehicle. I was holding the dagger while the others held the guns.

“I am feeling terrible; if God saves me from here, I will be a Pastor. I am a mass server and I do receive Holy Communion.”

Source – Newshelm

The post "Release Me And I Will Turn A Pastor" – Teenage Student Robber Caught With Guns appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

