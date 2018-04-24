 Release Me And I’ll Turn A Pastor – Teenage Student Robber Caught With 3 Guns Cries Out — Nigeria Today
Release Me And I’ll Turn A Pastor – Teenage Student Robber Caught With 3 Guns Cries Out

Posted on Apr 24, 2018

A teenage robbery suspect, Emmanuel, who was recently arrested by the Police in Lagos shocked detectives when he knelt down, weeping and begging to be set free; he promised become a pastor. According to Vanguard, The suspect, a student of Government Model Secondary School in Lagos, was paraded by Lagos Police boss, Imohimi Edgal, alongside […]

