Release my kids, Olubadan of Ibadanland begs kidnappers — Nigeria Today

Release my kids, Olubadan of Ibadanland begs kidnappers

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has pleaded with the kidnappers of his twin children to release them.

He made the plea while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ibadan.

He appealed to the kidnappers to bear with him as he does not have the money being requested.

The kidnappers initially demanded N100 million ransom and later reduced it to N40 million.

Oba Balogun said he was able to offer them N5 million which was rejected.

“The kidnappers should please bear with me and return my kids, I am ready to do anything that will make them happy.

“I don’t want to endanger the life of my kids and I am not out to fight them because there is no reason for that,’’ Balogun said.

NAN reports that gunmen on Thursday, kidnapped the five-year-old twins of Balogun from his Akobo residence in Ibadan.

The mother of the kids was said to have been hospitalised since she received the news of the kidnap with doctors battling to save her life.

The Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the Oyo State Police Command was doing everything possible to rescue the kidnapped children unhurt and arrest the culprits.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, has consequently directed the command’s anti-kidnapping squad and other special outfits to organise a manhunt for the suspects and rescue the victims safely.

“ We assure the parents and the public that we will succeed in this task,“ Ajisebutu said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

