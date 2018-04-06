Release names of culprits in government, Okowa urges FG - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Release names of culprits in government, Okowa urges FG – Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Release names of culprits in government, Okowa urges FG
Pulse Nigeria
Okowa made the call at the inauguration of Episcopal House, Chapel of Resurrection Conference Hall and other residential blocks of the Anglican Communion, on Friday in Abuja. Published: 1 minute ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local …
Gov Okowa reacts to looters list released by Buhari govt
Looters: Release names of culprits in government, Okowa urges FG
Governor Okowa: Federal government not sincere with looters' list
