Release Nnamdi Kanu’s corpse for burial, family cries out — Nigeria Today

Release Nnamdi Kanu’s corpse for burial, family cries out

The family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency release the corpse of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to them for a proper burial.

The family spokesman Emma Kanu while speaking to journalists said they believed the IPOB leader had been killed by the Nigerian government as his whereabouts had been unknown ever since the raid on the family house last year.

According to Kanu, the Biafran leader was killed by the Nigerian military, to in a bid to frustrate the Biafra agenda.

“Now that it has been reported that he is dead, the federal government should, without hesitation release his corpse to his family, so that we and the entire Igbo nation can give him the befitting burial he deserves because he is a true Igbo son,” he said.

The IPOB leader’s house was first raided in September 2018, with a second raid taking place in October, which led to the disappearance of Kanu.

During the October raid, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, younger brother of the IPOB leader claimed the soldiers said they were searching for “technical items”.

Prince Emmanuel said the soldiers took with them household items like television sets, generating sets, clothes, among other belongings of the royal family of Afaraukwu Ibeku.

Kanu’s whereabouts have been unknown since the October 2017 raid.

