Remember That Racist KZN Guesthouse Owner? He’s Back On His Bullshit — Nigeria Today

Remember That Racist KZN Guesthouse Owner? He’s Back On His Bullshit

I’m all for growing your hair long, smoking dope and living a quiet life in the rolling hills of Kwa-Zulu Natal, but it’s the racism that kind of taints what Andre Slade and Slovak lover Katarina Krizaniova have got going on.

In case their names aren’t familiar, a good place to start would be when they reached out to us. Do your homework and give this a quick squizz, so that we’re all on the same page.

That leads us to Slade’s latest headline-grabbing antics, which would be a fight with Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Not a fan of the King either, with his penchant for xenophobic comments and lavish spending, but I’m not living on his land.

This story via Times LIVE:

Earlier this month Slade was served with a letter of demand by the Ingonyama Trust Board demanding the immediate payment of R62,584 for rental arrears for the land on which he lives. In a posting on his website, Slade said the board had picked a “royal fight”, refusing to pay the rental fees because he and Krizaniova didn’t recognise Zwelithini’s authority as king.

“In the name of Yahweh, almighty God, we refuse to recognise and respect the so-called Zulu king. King is God’s title, yet the first commandment of God says ‘thou shall have no other gods before me’,” he wrote… Slade, insisting that the land belonged to God, quoted scripture annotating that the land shall never be sold. “We are doing this post to inform our followers that we have hit the bottom of the proverbial barrel. With only few notes left we are unable to bear the expenses any longer,” he wrote.

Shame, it’s almost like being a nationally recognised racist is bad for business.

What next, Vicki Momberg to open a hair salon offering cornrow braiding sessions?

As you can imagine, Slade isn’t very popular in the area:

Ingonyama Trust chair Jerome Ngwenya said Slade had been granted a 40-year lease by the board in the name of a business which no longer exists. “He is in arrears with his rental for over two years. As a result the Ingonyama Trust has instructed its attorneys to take legal action against Mr Slade. We are advised a letter of demand has already been sent. This will be followed by a summons seeking to recover outstanding rental and eviction of Mr Slade,” he added. Ngwenya held that Slade’s post regarding his imminent eviction had been tinged with “racist innuendo and unwarranted provocation”. “When the local Inkosi and his council and ultimately the board allotted him land, it did so in good faith as a citizen of the country regardless of his racial, tribal and religious background.

As mentioned earlier, it’s tough times over at Slade HQ. A recent post on their website, from March 31, is where the “bottom of the proverbial barrel” quote comes from.

It’s long and convoluted, and we have already done enough digging around that wormhole to steer well clear on a Friday.

Friday the 13th, nogal.

Again, karma (as well as some terrible life choices) seems to be biting another racist on the backside. Namaste, bitches.

[source:timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

