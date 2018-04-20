Remembering Martin Luther King Junior — Nigeria Today

Remembering Martin Luther King Junior
By Femi Olugbile It was fifty years ago, just the other day, since Martin Luther King Junior was murdered – shot dead in Memphis, Tennessee. He was only thirty-nine years old when he died, but it was thirty-nine years into which he had packed the work of several life-times, or so it seemed. To this day, there is a lot of mystery surrounding his death.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!