Remy Ma And A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Are In Good “Company” - Vibe — Nigeria Today

Remy Ma And A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Are In Good “Company” – Vibe
|
Vibe
|
Remy Ma And A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Are In Good “Company”
Vibe
Remy Ma continues to work on her forthcoming album 7 Winters & 6 Summers. As fans await the forthcoming effort, today (April 26), Remy joined forces with her fellow Boogie Down Bronx-bred A Boogie wit da Hoodie for a new record titled, “Company.” Over …
Remy Ma & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Are In Good "Company"
New Music: Remy Ma – 'Company' (Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)
Barkley Picks A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's 'No Promises' For NFL Draft Walk-Up Song
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!