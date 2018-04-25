Renaissance Capital reports strong FY 2017 results - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Renaissance Capital reports strong FY 2017 results – The Nation Newspaper

Renaissance Capital reports strong FY 2017 results

The Nation Newspaper

Renaissance Capital yesterday announced its International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) financial results for the full year ending 31 December 2017. During the period, net profit from the core business increased by 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY …

Renaissance Capital records 43% profit growth New Telegraph Newspaper



all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

