 Reno Omokri: ‘APC Nigeria’ Twitter handler in trouble as party bows hot — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to allegations by a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, that the party was secretly reaching out to him for friendship. Edegbe Odemwingie, APC Assistant Director, Publicity, in a statement sent to DAILY POST said Omokri’s claim is based on interactions he had on Twitter with one Philip Obin […]

