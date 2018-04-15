Reno Omokri fires back at Adeboye for saying non-tithers won’t make heaven — Nigeria Today

Reno Omokri fires back at Adeboye for saying non-tithers won’t make heaven

Reno Omokri, ex-media aide to the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has faulted the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, for saying that people who don’t pay tithes won’t make heaven . In a tweet posted on his account on Sunday, Omokri insisted that “no pastor can […]

Reno Omokri fires back at Adeboye for saying non-tithers won’t make heaven

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

