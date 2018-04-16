Reno Omokri Mocks President Buhari And His Ministers — Nigeria Today

Reno Omokri Mocks President Buhari And His Ministers



A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has taken to social media to mock President Muhammadu Buhari and his ministers.

The outspoken former opposition member called Buhari and his ministers different unprintable names. He wrote: “Real Portfolios of Buhari’s Cabinet

Minister of Lie (Lai)

Minister of Darkness (Fashola)

Minister of Claiming GEJ’s Projects (Amaechi)

Minister of Defending Herdsmen (Dan-Ali)

Minister of Healthcare Abroad (Adewole)

Minister of Borrowing (Adeosun)

Cattle Colony Minister (Ogbeh)

Real Portfolios of Buhari’s Kitchen Cabinet

IG of Herdsmen Protection (Idris)

Chief of Shiite Extermination (Buratai)

GMD of Northern Nigeria Petroleum Corporation (Baru)

Thief of Staff to the President (Abba Kyari)

Henchman of EFCC (Magu)

DG of Daura Security Services (Daura)”

