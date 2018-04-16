“Repent and stop stealing” – Club Cubana Chief Priest accuses Toyin Lawani of stealing — Nigeria Today

“Repent and stop stealing” – Club Cubana Chief Priest accuses Toyin Lawani of stealing

Nigerian popular designer, Toyin Lawani was called out by “Club Cubana Chief Priest” for stealing an instagram photo of him posing with money

Toyin Lawani who allegedly stole the picture from club cubana chief priest instagram page, cropped him out of the picture and post it on her instagram Wrote:

May this locate you.

Club Cubana Chief Priest who admonished her on the dangers of stealing Wrote:

Madam Why Steal My Picture Cut Me Off N Left My Money alone To Enjoy The Whole Glory…SMH even on a Sunday you re stealing n you included God’s name on it @tiannahsplacempire repent

The post “Repent and stop stealing” – Club Cubana Chief Priest accuses Toyin Lawani of stealing appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

