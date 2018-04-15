Report: ANC, EFF in talks about possible alliance - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

Report: ANC, EFF in talks about possible alliance – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Report: ANC, EFF in talks about possible alliance
It's being reported that there have been informal discussions between senior leaders of both parties. President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking at Orlando Stadium during the funeral service of late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on 14 April. Picture: GCIS. African …
