Report: Huawei is developing its own OS in case it’s barred from Android — Nigeria Today

Report: Huawei is developing its own OS in case it’s barred from Android
According to a new report, Huawei is developing its own mobile operating system, just in case it loses its access to Android — something that could happen to ZTE in the near future.
