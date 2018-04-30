 Report: No team willing to give mid-round pick for Ereck Flowers - NBCSports.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Report: No team willing to give mid-round pick for Ereck Flowers – NBCSports.com

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


NBCSports.com

Report: No team willing to give mid-round pick for Ereck Flowers
NBCSports.com
The Giants shopped Ereck Flowers during the draft but found no takers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports. The asking price of a mid-round draft pick was “too steep” for at least one team, Raanan adds. Flowers, who is guaranteed $2.4 million this season
Giants wanted to trade Ereck Flowers during draft, source saysESPN
Giants wanted to trade Ereck Flowers during draft, source saysESPN

all 28 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.