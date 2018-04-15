 Report predicts strong growth of renewable energy consumption in China - Xinhua — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Report predicts strong growth of renewable energy consumption in China – Xinhua

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Netralnews

Report predicts strong growth of renewable energy consumption in China
Xinhua
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) — China's renewable energy consumption is expanding rapidly, with an expected rise of 9.5 percent per year from 2016 until 2040, according to a BP report. China is expected to account for 31 percent of global renewable
Global Renewable Energy Market 2017-2021 Regional , Product , Application Segment Analysis, revenue, Market ShareBusiness Services
Is renewable energy on the rise in Bangladesh?The Daily Star
China to expand renewable energy developmentThe BRICS Post
Netralnews –ZAWYA
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.