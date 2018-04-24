 Repositioning African airports for efficiency - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Repositioning African airports for efficiency – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Repositioning African airports for efficiency
The Nation Newspaper
From prohibitive charges and levies to poor deployment of technology, managing airports in Africa is becoming a difficult undertaking. Experts say managers of airports in Africa, must take a critical look at facility modernisation; diversification
Stakeholders Decry Absence Of Airport Infrastructure In AfricaIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.