Reps accuse NEMA DG, Maihaja of misappropriating N1.6bn - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Reps accuse NEMA DG, Maihaja of misappropriating N1.6bn
Daily Post Nigeria
Reps accuse NEMA DG, Maihaja of misappropriating N1.6bn
The House of Representatives on Wednesday accused Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr Mustapha Maihaja of mismanaging N1.6bn released to him by the Federal Government in July 2017 for relief intervention to flood …
