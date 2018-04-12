Reps expose rot in NEMA — Nigeria Today

Reps expose rot in NEMA

House of Representatives has exposed the rot in the National Emergency Management Agency,

NEMA, and fingered its director-general, Engineer Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, for breaching

Public Procurement Act by awarding contracts to non-existent firms and companies which do

not meet legal requirements.

The illicit acts were uncovered and made known at the resumed investigative public hearing

organised by the committee on the violation of public trust in the agency.

The lawmakers noted that documents before the committee which were made available to the

director-general at the hearing, clearly showed that majority of the companies approved by the

agency to undertake contracts were in breach of the Procurement Act, to the extent that one of

the companies, 'Three Brothers,' is not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

They also discovered from documents presented to the committee by the National Pension

Commission, NPC, that most of the companies were defaulters in remittance of pension, tax

payment as submitted by the Federal Inland Revenue Service to the committee, and do not

operate ITF.

In addition, the committee noted that Maihaja had been exceeding his approval limit for

contracts without due approval by the presidency.

Speaking in his defense, Maihaja presented a Certificate of No Objection obtained from the

Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, as proof that all due procedures were followed before the

contracts were awarded.

This, however, was rejected by members of the committee who explained that there were

documents that clearly showed the breaches in question, whose authenticity had not been

contested and, therefore, the BPP must have cleared the contracts in error.

The lawmakers also expressed reservation over the exemption of the director-general in the

suspension of personnel of the agency over allegations of corruption.

They said it was puzzling that the director-general, who was also listed among people allegedly

involved in corrupt activities and defrauding Nigerians, had been allowed to continue

superintending over the affairs of the agency.

The committee noted that due to the absence of the suspended personnel, especially the

director of Finance and Accounts, certain information required by the House would not be

available and, therefore, the DG must appear with them for tomorrow’s hearing.

Going further, they questioned the speed with which the affected staff were suspended based

on a report purportedly emanating from the Governing Council of NEMA because the council

was inaugurated on April 3, considered the report of the EFCC on corruption allegations on the

same day and recommended the suspension of the director of Finance and Accounts; acting

director, Special Duties; deputy director, Welfare; director, Disaster Risk; head of Special Air

Operation Unit and the chief maintenance officer.

Of the affected officials, the Finance and Accounts director was immediately replaced by the DG

who requested the BPP to send a replacement, and the replacement resumed the next day

after the suspension.

Other areas the committee made disclosures included the failure of the agency to respond

swiftly to emergencies across the country, even after receiving funds for relief materials for

affected persons.

For instance, it took between six months to one year for people and communities who were in

emergency situations to get relief from NEMA, even in many cases where funds were readily

available.

This it was discovered because of the inability of Engineer Maihaja to explain why after

receiving N1.6 billion from the federal government for emergency relief in July 2017 for flood

victims, the agency failed to provide relief materials to affected people and areas until

December, 2017, six months after the incidents took place in 16 states across the country,

when it started distribution.

