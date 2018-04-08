Reps member reveals when 2018 budget will be ready — Nigeria Today

Reps member reveals when 2018 budget will be ready

Hon. Zakari Mohammed, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Education, has assured that the country’s 2018 budget would be passed by the end of April. Mohammed spoke to newsmen in Ogbomoso on the sideline of an empowerment programme organised by Rep. Segun Ogunwuyi (APC-Ogbomoso North/South/Oriire) for his constituents. Mohammed, who represented the Speaker, Mr […]

