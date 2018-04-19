Reps okay Gwarzo's suspension as SEC DG - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Reps okay Gwarzo’s suspension as SEC DG – The Punch
|
Daily Trust
|
Reps okay Gwarzo's suspension as SEC DG
The Punch
The House of Representatives has endorsed the suspension of the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Munir Gwarzo, by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun. The House okayed the suspension after lawmakers on Wednesday …
Reps uphold Gwarzo suspension as SEC DG
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!