 Reps step down moves to impeach Buhari — Nigeria Today
Reps step down moves to impeach Buhari

Posted on Apr 26, 2018

The House of Representatives has resolved to temporarily back down on the move to commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari. DAILY POST recalls that some of the lawmakers had earlier called for the impeachment of the president for approving the release of $496 million for the purchase of some fighter jets without consulting the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

