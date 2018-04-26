Reps summon Buhari over nationwide killings — Nigeria Today

Reps summon Buhari over nationwide killings
In what later turned out to
be reprieve or soft landing for
President Muhammadu Buhari
from several calls for impeachment
processes to commence against him,
the House of Representatives has
finally resolved to summon him to
address the nation on efforts by his
government to stop killings across
the country.
The lawmakers are also
embarking on a solidarity protest
against unending bloodbath and
insecurity in the country by shutting
down and suspending plenary for
three days.
Though no specific date has been
announced by the leadership on
when Buhari will appear, a member
of the House from Plateau state,
Timothy Golu, who spoke to the
Nigerian Pilot exclusively on the
resolutions, said the House would
within the three days of protest
engage Mr President.
The lawmakers noted that Buhari
had to be summoned because
the service chiefs had failed, a
development for which a vote ofno-
confidence was equally passed
on them and their sack demanded.
Similarly, all killer herdsmen
have been declared terrorists with a
registration of all cattle rearers and
herdsmen requested by parliament.
It also directed that all ad hoc
committee reports on insecurity
be concluded and forwarded for
further legislative action.
The decisions of the House
yesterday followed a motion of
urgent national importance brought
for consideration by Honourable
Mark Gbillah from Benue State.
Titled ‘Alleged Attack by Army
Personnel on Innocent Residents
of Naka in Gwer West LGA of
Benue State and the Inability of
the Army and Other Security
Agencies to Quell the Incessant
Murder of Indigenes of Benue State
by Armed Herdsmen,’ the House
expressed worry over the unending
killings in Benue and its numerous
interventions through resolutions,
and blamed the service chiefs for
their inability to contain the killings.
They are particularly worried that
beyond the Benue massacre which
only recently had two priests and
17 worshippers killed in cold blood
by suspected killer herdsmen,
the general insecurity across the
country.
“We cannot be here and our
constituents who vote us are being
killed as if life is meaningless.
“If they continue to kill us who
will vote for us?” the lawmakers
lamented during debate of the
general principles of the motion.
They noted that the country was
becoming a failed state with the
daily massacre occurring in every
geopolitical zone, particularly the
northern regionn and wondered
if the security chiefs were actually
on top of the game and briefing the
president on the real killings and
possibly the strategy to adopt.
Members who contributed did
not spare the president and the
service chiefs their anger. Majority
of them called for the president’s
resignation, having failed to protect
the citizens as well as invoking
section 143 of the constitution to
begin impeachment process against
him.
Ossai Nicholas Ossai, Chukwuka
Onyeama, Hassan Shekarau
and Aliyu Magaji observed that
government had failed, with
Onyeama, Ossai and Karimi
Sunday insisting that the president
be impeached so as to rejuvenate
the country.
Nonetheless, the lawmakers
argued that the country would
gravitate to lawlessness if other
Nigerians began to resort to selfdefence.
They also warned against
allowing the current insecurity
like the killing of two priests
and worshippers in Benue State
degenerate into a religious war,
even though time without number
several interventions through
parliamentary resolutions were
made to ginger government and
draw attention of the executive arm
to wanton killings by suspected
herdsme happening across the
country, as they occur without
executive action.
However, on his lead debate,
Honourable Gbilla drew attention of
Nigerians to the killing of innocent
persons by military operatives who
also burnt their houses in Naka
village over allegations that one
soldier was killed by the villagers.
He disclosed that those
responsible for the killing of the
soldier had been apprehended and
investigation so far did not link any
resident or indigene of Naka.
Gbilla noted that what had
happened was reminiscence of
the Odi and Zakibiam genocide
perpetrated by the military.
According to him, Benue State
is under siege and can best be
described now as the “blood basket
of the nation” from the popular
‘food basket of the nation.’
He warned of the consequence
of the military shielding the killer
herdsmen even when they know the
location from where the numerous
attacks on innocent Benue people
are launched by the assailants.
“It is worrying that the army and
the police curiously do not employ a
proactive strategy to pre-emptively
attack these locations and carry
out continuous surveillance of
identified flash points but usually
only respond after the fact when
scores of innocent citizens have lost
their lives and property,” he said.
He called on President Buhari
to deploy requisite personnel and
equipments to the bandits’ location,
warn the army to desist from extra
judicial and unconstitutionalaction
against five persons alleged to have
been involved in the killing of the
army officer, among other prayers
on the motion widely debated and
supported.
