Reps summon Vice-president, SGF, Malami, others - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Reps summon Vice-president, SGF, Malami, others – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Reps summon Vice-president, SGF, Malami, others
The Punch
The House of Representatives on Thursday summoned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami, to appear before it on Tuesday. Also summoned are the Chairman of Presidential Panel on Recovery of Public …
Reps threaten to arrest Malami, Obono-Obla others
Assets recovery: Reps threaten to arrest Obla, Malami, Adeosun, SGF, Others if…
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!