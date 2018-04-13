Reps to Buhari: You can’t withdraw $1b from treasury without NASS — Nigeria Today

Reps to Buhari: You can’t withdraw $1b from treasury without NASS

House of Representatives has warned that no matter the grandstanding by the executive arm of government, President Muhammadu Buhari cannot withdraw $1biilion arms purchase money from the federation account without the approval of the National Assembly.

Spokesman of the House, Abdul Rasak Namdas made the disclosure at the weekly media briefing of the House Press Corps, that the lawmakers have heard so much about the $1b issue from the media and it was still awaiting communication from the president on the subject matter.

“Up till now, no communication from the presidency, although we have read that they are waiting for approval from the Federal Executive Council before sending a communication to us, no N1will be withdrawn from the federation account without the National Assembly, he declared.

He noted that the House could include the request in the 2018 budget estimates if it comes on time or President Buhari represents it as a supplementary budget for consideration of the legislature

Namdas also announced that work was in an advanced stage for passage of the 2018 budget within the month. He said the budget will be laid soon and passed before the end of the month.

“We will do everything humanly possible to pass it this April” he said.

