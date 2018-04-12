 Requirements For NYSC Orientation Camp 2018 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Requirements For NYSC Orientation Camp 2018

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The National Youth Service Corps requirements for NYSC orientation camp 2018. Requirements For NYSC Orientation Camp 2018  Authentic Student ID Card – (Original and photocopies) Certificate /Statement of Result from your School (Original and 6 Photocopies) in addition if you are a Medical Doctor, Pharmacist or an Optometrist you will be expected to bring along […]

The post Requirements For NYSC Orientation Camp 2018 appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.