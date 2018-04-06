Rescue: Kuyt back on the pitch for Quick Boys — Nigeria Today

Rescue: Kuyt back on the pitch for Quick Boys

As if re-echoing the popular saying ‘once a soldier always a soldier, former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt has dusted his boots to try and help Quick Boys earn promotion to the third tier of Dutch football.

Quick Boys currently sit second in the Derde Divisie with eight matches remaining; five points off top spot but only the champions earn promotion.

Kuyt, who retired from football in May 2017 just days after winning the Eredivisie title with Feyenoord, was already assistant coach at Quick Boys.

But now he is coming out of retirement to help spark a strong run for Quick Boys, the club he first joined as a five-year-old, until the end of the season.

And upon taking up a playing role within the squad, the club has immediately acted to keep him happy.

Striker Yordi Teijsse has been sent away by Quick Boys for the rest of the campaign after he had an argument with the former Holland international during their league encounter against ODIN ’59, when he walked off mid-game and didn’t return.

The 37-year-old’s first match for Quick Boys could be against Groningen II on Saturday afternoon at home.

It hasn’t been a bad week at all for Kuyt, who on Thursday was announced as Feyenoord’s new Under 19 manager, starting from next season.

Kuyt made 208 appearances for Liverpool between 2006 and 2012 netting 51 goals for the Reds before joining Fenerbahçe and Feyenoord respectively in the course of his career.

Kuyt was particularly impressive at the 2010 World cup where Netherlands finished as runners up behind Spain. He started all the seven games for the national team at that world cup, finishing the tournament with one goal and three assists.

