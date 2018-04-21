Researchers Identify ‘Male Contraceptive Pill’ That Stops Sperm Without Affecting Hormones — Nigeria Today

Researchers Identify ‘Male Contraceptive Pill’ That Stops Sperm Without Affecting Hormones

Researchers have identified a compound which turns off the sperm’s ability to swim, thereby significantly limiting fertilisation capabilities without causing any physical side effects.

The compound called EP055 affects the mobility of sperm, and was successful in tests with monkeys, suggesting a “male contraceptive pill” could be on the way.

In a study with monkeys, researchers found EP055 binds to sperm proteins and slows their mobility. The findings were published on Friday in the journal PLOS ONE.

Currently, condoms and surgical vasectomy are the only safe forms of birth control currently available for men.

There are hormonal drugs in clinical trials that target the production of sperm, but these affect the natural hormones in men much like female contraceptives affect hormones in women.

During the study, 30 hours following a high-dose intravenous infusion of EP055 in male monkeys, the researchers found no indication of normal sperm motility. Further, no physical side effects were observed.

“At 18 days post-infusion, all macaques showed signs of complete recovery,” said study co-investigator Mary Zelinski from Oregon National Primate Research Center at Oregon Health and Science University in the US. “Simply put, the compound turns-off the sperm’s ability to swim, significantly limiting fertilization capabilities,” said lead investigator Michael O’Rand, a retired professor in University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and President/CEO of Eppin Pharma Inc.

“This makes EP055 an ideal candidate for non-hormonal male contraception,” O’Rand added.

The post Researchers Identify ‘Male Contraceptive Pill’ That Stops Sperm Without Affecting Hormones appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

