Researchers warn 'Ebola for plants' hitting Africa's cassava crop - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Researchers warn ‘Ebola for plants’ hitting Africa’s cassava crop – Daily Mail



Daily Mail Researchers warn 'Ebola for plants' hitting Africa's cassava crop

Daily Mail

A new disease infecting cassava — dubbed "Ebola for plants" — could spell a looming food crisis for Africa, researchers have warned, fearful that the emerging blight could decimate one of the continent's most vital food crops. Africa is the world's …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest