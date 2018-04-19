Reserve bank: Banks are free to choose their own auditors - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Reserve bank: Banks are free to choose their own auditors – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
Reserve bank: Banks are free to choose their own auditors
Mail & Guardian
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said it will not interfere in the processes banks follow in appointing auditors. The SARB on Thursday issued a statement following recent developments at KPMG. The auditor has seen an exodus of clients after being …
Reserve Bank says continues to meet with KPMG following VBS Bank scandal
South African Reserve Bank Thursday Says It Has Noted Developments Involving Auditing Firm KPMG.
KPMG SA has public contracts terminated
