Resolve To Recover Looted Funds Unshakeable – Buhari — Nigeria Today

Resolve To Recover Looted Funds Unshakeable – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Bauchi, reiterated his resolve to ensure the recovery of looted resources, adding that his administration would ensure the judicious utilisation of the funds. Addressing a mammoth crowd at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, the president, who is on official visit to the state, said the recovered funds would […]

The post Resolve To Recover Looted Funds Unshakeable – Buhari appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

