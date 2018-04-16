Restaurant Shocks Diners ; Huge Spider As Burger Topping — Nigeria Today

Restaurant Shocks Diners ; Huge Spider As Burger Topping

A restaurant is serving burgers topped with a giant, hairy spider. And apparently, there’s a culinary benefit to the addition. Bull City Burger and Brewery in Durham, North Carolina is offering customers the chance to try a tarantula, which is lightly salted and oven baked and used to top one of the restaurant’s classic beef […]

