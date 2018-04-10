Result: Ali Jawad wins bronze in para-powerlifting - Sports Mole — Nigeria Today

Result: Ali Jawad wins bronze in para-powerlifting – Sports Mole
Result: Ali Jawad wins bronze in para-powerlifting
England's Ali Jawad wins bronze in the men's lightweight para-powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games, with Nigeria claiming gold and silver. By Barney Corkhill, Assistant Editor Filed: Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 03:11 UK. Last Updated: Tuesday, April …
Commonwealth Games: England's Ali Jawad wins bronze in the Para-powerlifting
