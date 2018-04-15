 Retro old-school shooter ‘Ion Maiden’ is being released on a floppy disk — Nigeria Today
Retro old-school shooter ‘Ion Maiden’ is being released on a floppy disk

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

3D Realms is going back to the future with Ion Maiden, a retro-styled adventure using the 20-year-old engine that powered Duke Nukem. The studio recently showcased the limited-edition floppy disk version of the game.

