Retro old-school shooter ‘Ion Maiden’ is being released on a floppy disk — Nigeria Today

Retro old-school shooter ‘Ion Maiden’ is being released on a floppy disk

3D Realms is going back to the future with Ion Maiden, a retro-styled adventure using the 20-year-old engine that powered Duke Nukem. The studio recently showcased the limited-edition floppy disk version of the game.

The post Retro old-school shooter ‘Ion Maiden’ is being released on a floppy disk appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

