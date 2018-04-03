Murders in London spike above New York levels in last two months - Deutsche Welle — Nigeria Today

Murders in London spike above New York levels in last two months – Deutsche Welle
|
Deutsche Welle
|
Murders in London spike above New York levels in last two months
Deutsche Welle
The number of murders in London has nearly doubled in the first three months of 2018 compared to the same period last year. The spike is putting pressure on leaders to take measures to improve security in the capital. Police in London (picture-alliance …
Kew planning row as new homes could stop visitors understanding why Royals loved the gardens
In context: Just how bad is London's murder rate?
Return of the postcode wars: How UK govt allowed London to be carved up into gangland
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!