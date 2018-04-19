 “Return To Delta” – Governor Okowa Appeals To Shell — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“Return To Delta” – Governor Okowa Appeals To Shell

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Delta Government has appealed to the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to once more resume full operations to Warri. Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, made the appeal on Thursday at the inauguration of the N123 million Ugborodo Ultra-modern Town Hall donated by SPDC Joint Venture. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ugborodo community is […]

The post “Return To Delta” – Governor Okowa Appeals To Shell appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.