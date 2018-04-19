Return to work, FG appeals to health workers — Nigeria Today

Return to work, FG appeals to health workers

The Federal Government has appealed to the striking members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to return to work. Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige made the appeal in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Mr Samuel Olowookere, Director of Press in the ministry. Ngige said he was surprised that the union decided to embark on another round of nationwide strike in spite of government’s demonstrable commitment to the implementation of the agreement reached in September 2017.

