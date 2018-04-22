Revealed! Arsenal sacked Wenger - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Revealed! Arsenal sacked Wenger – Daily Sun
Daily Sun
Revealed! Arsenal sacked Wenger
Daily Sun
Arsenal sacked Arsene Wenger and paid him £9million to leave at the end of the season, despite having a year remaining on his contract. The Frenchman announced on Friday that he was leaving the Emirates this summer after 22 years in charge of the club …
