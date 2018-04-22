 Revealed! Arsenal sacked Wenger - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Revealed! Arsenal sacked Wenger – Daily Sun

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Sports


Revealed! Arsenal sacked Wenger
Arsenal sacked Arsene Wenger and paid him £9million to leave at the end of the season, despite having a year remaining on his contract. The Frenchman announced on Friday that he was leaving the Emirates this summer after 22 years in charge of the club
